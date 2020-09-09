Kenneth L. Dunn
1934 ~ 2020
We are sad to announce the passing of Kenneth (Kenny) Lee Dunn, beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend who unexpectedly died from a stroke on September 4, 2020. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah to George and Audrey Dunn. Ken and his loving younger sister Deanne were raised in Salt Lake and Ogden Utah, Buhl Idaho, and Spokane Washington. After graduating in 1952 from North Central High School in Spokane, he joined the U.S. Marines and proudly served his country receiving an honorable discharge. While in the Marines he met the love of his life Rachelle Satz in Atlantic City, NJ, marring November 2, 1957. Together they rode across the country on a bus moving to Rose Park in Salt Lake City to start their 54 years of marriage together, including having their three children George, Connie and Donald. Kenny was a great dad and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was especially proud of all of his children and grandchildren. Over the years he enjoyed many happy vacations, including loading up the entire family in the Ford LTD, packing it up with precision the night before, waking at the crack of dawn to drive 700 miles straight through to Newport Beach California, only to be greeted by the large complex freeway system with Rachelle serving as co-pilot. During their empty nest years Ken and Rachelle adopted two shelties, General and Prince, whom they cherished. During this time and in retirement they enjoyed numerous vacations around the world, but their favorite was seeing the ocean in person each year. Kenny worked with his father George for over twenty years at Dunn & Son distributorship with Chevron Oil. He then he worked for the State of Utah Department of Agriculture in the division of Weights and Measures traveling up and down the State of Utah to large and small towns alike. Upon retirement, he moved to St. George with Rachelle where they continued to travel, enjoy their hobbies and spend time with friends. After Rachelle died in 2011 he moved back to Salt Lake and lived at the Park Lane. Kenny spent his days watching old classic movies and of course the news (CNN to be clear). During meal time at the Park Lane he enjoyed visiting each table to say hello and checking in with his fellow residents. Kenny was proud to be a first degree Mason and a Shriner. While he enjoyed spending time outdoors including hiking, cross country skiing, fly fishing and traveling, his true passion for over 40 years was riding/racing many different dirt motorcycles, including Kawasaki, Yamaha, Husky, KTM, and Hondas. Kenny treasured his time riding free in the Utah deserts and mountains. He loved and was loved by his family and friends and throughout his life was a quiet hero to them, offering a listening ear, a silly joke or a helping hand. We will miss him dearly. He is survived by his sister Deanne Hanson; children George Dunn (Ann-Marie, Karen), Connie Larsen (Ron), and Donald Dunn (Nichole); eight grandchildren Daniel, Alissa, Lindsey, Ian, Tyler, Max, Kate and Jaime; three great grandchildren Charlie, Khal and Gil; and his cousins, nieces and nephews. We are sure Rachelle is waiting for him at the gates of heaven with a cold beer, brand new KTM, and of course plans for a travel adventure.
Ken's family would like to thank the entire team at the Park Lane for providing such an exceptional place for him to live. They would also like to recognize Lauren Swing for the compassionate care she provided over the past several years.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held on-line Saturday, September 12th at 11 am (MDT). Family and Friends may visit his obituary at starksfuneral.com
and click the "Watch Service Live" button to participate. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West High School Alumni Association attn: "The Dunn Family Scholarship", 241 North 300 West, Room 215, SLC, UT 84103 or westalumni.org/donate/