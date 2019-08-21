Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winderbrook Ward
4366 S. 1500 E.
Millcreek, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Winderbrook Ward
4366 S. 1500 E.
Millcreek, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Winderbrook Ward
4366 S. 1500 E.
Millcreek, UT
Kenneth L. VanLeeuwen


1934 - 2019
Kenneth L. VanLeeuwen Obituary
Kenneth L. Van Leeuwen
1934 - 2019
Kenneth L. Van Leeuwen, 85, passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of August 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held on August 24, 2019 at the Winderbrook Ward, 4366 S. 1500 E. Millcreek UT 84124 at 11:00 am. Viewings will be held on Friday evening the 23rd at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday morning the 24th from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. For complete obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
