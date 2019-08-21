|
|
Kenneth L. Van Leeuwen
1934 - 2019
Kenneth L. Van Leeuwen, 85, passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of August 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held on August 24, 2019 at the Winderbrook Ward, 4366 S. 1500 E. Millcreek UT 84124 at 11:00 am. Viewings will be held on Friday evening the 23rd at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday morning the 24th from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. For complete obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019