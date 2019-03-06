Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary
6500 South Redwood Road
West Jordan, UT
More Obituaries for Kenneth Lambson
Kenneth Lambson


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Lambson Obituary
Kenneth Fount Lambson
In Loving Memory
West Jordan, UT-Kenneth Fount Lambson, aka Chaos Kelly, has reached his end of Trail after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on March 3, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1949 in Richfield, Utah to Fount and LaVee Roberts Lambson. He married Sally Forsyth on January 6, 1990. Friends and family may gather for a viewing Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 12 PM with a viewing one hour prior at Memorial Redwood Mortuary. Please visit www.memorialutah.com to read Kenneth's obituary in full.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
