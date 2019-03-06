|
|
Kenneth Fount Lambson
In Loving Memory
West Jordan, UT-Kenneth Fount Lambson, aka Chaos Kelly, has reached his end of Trail after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on March 3, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1949 in Richfield, Utah to Fount and LaVee Roberts Lambson. He married Sally Forsyth on January 6, 1990. Friends and family may gather for a viewing Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 12 PM with a viewing one hour prior at Memorial Redwood Mortuary. Please visit www.memorialutah.com to read Kenneth's obituary in full.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019