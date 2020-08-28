Kenneth Lloyd Taylor

1965 ~ 2020

Magna, UT-Kenneth Lloyd Taylor, 55, was born Apr. 12, 1965 to Roger Taylor and Rose Christison. Ken passed away Aug. 25, 2020 in SLC, UT.

He is survived by his wife Connie, her son Allan Sotherland, grandchildren Allan, Andrew, Angelo and Alexa. His parents Rose (Jerry) Christison, Roger (Mary) Taylor of Virginia, stepfather Carl (Armida) Hinkle of Las Vegas. Siblings: Jason (Emily) Taylor, Michael (Nicki) Taylor, Ryan Taylor all of Virginia, Shaunna (Gary) Bee, Carey (Bryce) Bradshaw, Kay (Tony) Ketterling, Craig (Angie) Christison, Ken (Carrie) Christison and father-in-law Jose Maez.

Preceded in death by grandparents Morris & Nellie Taylor, James & Ruth Johnson, mother-in-law Connie Maez, Cindy Phillips, Ann Christison and son Nathan Anderson.

We will have a small gathering at Pleasant Green Cemetery, 9200 W. 3500 So, Magna, UT on Sat. Aug. 29th at 11:00 a.m. No flowers please. We miss you and love you son.



