1/1
Kenneth Lloyd Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Lloyd Taylor
1965 ~ 2020
Magna, UT-Kenneth Lloyd Taylor, 55, was born Apr. 12, 1965 to Roger Taylor and Rose Christison. Ken passed away Aug. 25, 2020 in SLC, UT.
He is survived by his wife Connie, her son Allan Sotherland, grandchildren Allan, Andrew, Angelo and Alexa. His parents Rose (Jerry) Christison, Roger (Mary) Taylor of Virginia, stepfather Carl (Armida) Hinkle of Las Vegas. Siblings: Jason (Emily) Taylor, Michael (Nicki) Taylor, Ryan Taylor all of Virginia, Shaunna (Gary) Bee, Carey (Bryce) Bradshaw, Kay (Tony) Ketterling, Craig (Angie) Christison, Ken (Carrie) Christison and father-in-law Jose Maez.
Preceded in death by grandparents Morris & Nellie Taylor, James & Ruth Johnson, mother-in-law Connie Maez, Cindy Phillips, Ann Christison and son Nathan Anderson.
We will have a small gathering at Pleasant Green Cemetery, 9200 W. 3500 So, Magna, UT on Sat. Aug. 29th at 11:00 a.m. No flowers please. We miss you and love you son.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I went to school with him, he was a happy friendly soul. Michelle Parman
Michelle Parman
Friend
August 27, 2020
Going to miss ya Ken...rest in peace my friend... I bet the fishing is pretty good where you are.
Connie and Al we are so sorry for your loss...
Lynn and Patsy
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved