1/1
Kenneth M. DeVoge
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
1929 ~ 2020
St. George, Utah - "I am already home". Kenneth Marvin DeVoge, husband and father passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1929 in San Bernardino, California, to Robert and Gladys DeVoge. He married Chloa Terrell on March 22, 1953. They lived in Casper, Wyoming, Bountiful, Utah, where they raised their children, Tom and Elaine, and retired in St. George, Utah.
He served in the United States Air Force. He was an electrician by trade and was a proud member of IBEW for over 68 years. He founded his own company, DeVoge Electric, in 1973. In 1993 he was inducted to the NECA Academy of Electrical Contractors. He was also a member of Bonneville Masonic Lodge No. 31 F & AM.
He is preceded in death by his wife; mother and father; brothers: Glenn and Bill; and sister, Arlene. He is survived by his children: Tom (Lynette) DeVoge and Elaine (Kent) Schlehuber; four grandchildren: Angi, Daniel, Brock and Braeden; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (MST) at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. COVID protocol required.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (PST) at the St. Thomas Memorial Cemetery, Overton, Nevada.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 801-536-3749.
Our family would like to thank the staff at the Retreat at Sunriver for their kind services given to him.
"If ever yur out on a summers eve, And you look to the Western sky, And ya feel the touch of a warm breeze, It's just this old cowboy saying hi."
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Metcalf Mortuary
AUG
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Mortuary
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 24, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dale Cox
