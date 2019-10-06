|
Kenneth M. Workman
Our Special Events Grandpa
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend died on October 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 27, 1930 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Thelma Clark and Francis Workman. After graduation from high school he enlisted in the United States Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1953. He enrolled in the University of Colorado where he became the first member of his family to earn a Bachelors Degree. In 1959 he met and married Ann Shoemaker. The majority of his career he worked as an accountant at Hill Air Force Base and retired in 1986. The most important things in his life were his family, education, sports, appreciation of the outdoors and cocktail hour with his wife. An outdoor enthusiast, he was an avid hiker, skier, kayaker, fly fisher, camper and backpacker. He passed down his love of outdoors to his children and grandchildren. He was a bowler, golfer and volunteer. He coached many of his children's youth sports teams.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children Tamara (Jerry) Gonsiewski, Robert (Julia), Raymond (Michelle), Michael (Sue), Jennifer (Peter) Thomas; 14 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and two sisters Gay Keeble and Thelma Gasto.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Orald and twin sisters Joyce and Jody.
Pray with his family at a Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 9 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven, UT and/or celebrate his life at a luncheon immediately following mass, also at the church. He will be laid to rest in a private burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Kenneth was a 50+ year member of the Sierra Club; kindly consider donations in his memory in lieu of flowers at www.utah.sierraclub.org
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 6 to Nov. 3, 2019