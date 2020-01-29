Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth McPhail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth McPhail


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth McPhail Obituary
Kenneth Lee McPhail

1937-2020

Kenneth Lee McPhail, age 82 passed away January 26, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. He was born August 29, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Wilford and Ivy McPhail.

He leaves his wife of 62 years, Shirley (Orwin) McPhail; their children, Brenda (Brent) Wyman, Marla (Dave) Folau, Brian (Angela) McPhail, Teri McPhail, Mindy (Darin) Snow; their 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Ken worked for many years in the trucking industry providing a wonderful life for his family. He will always be remembered for his opinions, quirkiness, sense of humor, generosity and service to others. Ken was especially admired for his constant positive attitude. He always said, "It could be worse" and "It will all work out in the end."

Graveside services Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -