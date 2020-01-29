|
Kenneth Lee McPhail
1937-2020
Kenneth Lee McPhail, age 82 passed away January 26, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. He was born August 29, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Wilford and Ivy McPhail.
He leaves his wife of 62 years, Shirley (Orwin) McPhail; their children, Brenda (Brent) Wyman, Marla (Dave) Folau, Brian (Angela) McPhail, Teri McPhail, Mindy (Darin) Snow; their 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Ken worked for many years in the trucking industry providing a wonderful life for his family. He will always be remembered for his opinions, quirkiness, sense of humor, generosity and service to others. Ken was especially admired for his constant positive attitude. He always said, "It could be worse" and "It will all work out in the end."
Graveside services Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020