Kenneth "Ken" L. Mecham

1936 ~ 2020

Tooele, UT-Ken Mecham died on July 13, 2020 in Tooele, Utah. He was born December 14, 1936 in Tooele, Utah to Ernest & Edith Mecham. Ken attended and graduated from Tooele High School in 1955. He married Mary Francis (Franny) Pinarelli on August 17, 1980 and they spent many years together until she died on June 2, 2013. Ken worked for the Utah Highway Patrol and proudly retired after 21 years of service. Ken was a lifelong Utah Utes fan and season ticket holder, making sure to attend even the spring scrimmages every year while he could. He loved football and enjoyed watching his grandsons play during their school years. Ken loved camping, fishing and traveling, especially to Mesquite, NV.

Ken wanted to give a special thanks to Father Patrick Carley and Father Ken Vialpando for playing such big roles in his life.

Ken is survived by children Rory, Tracy, Robin, Bard and Caelyn. He deeply regretted his relationships with them and said, "ln my own stupid way, I love them all." He is survived by sons Cory (Keysha) Mecham and Chad (Jenny) Mecham and daughter Aundrea (Todd) Williams who he loved and cherished throughout his life as well as his two sisters, Marilyn and Marlene. Ken leaves behind grandchildren Noah, Taylor (Conner) Collings, Ian, Kyle (Ronnie), Devin, Gracie and Nathan Mecham and Hayley Williams along with 2 great grandsons, Kylen and Tosh.

Private family services will be held, and he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Franny at the Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery.



