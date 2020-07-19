1/2
Kenneth Mecham
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Ken" L. Mecham
1936 ~ 2020
Tooele, UT-Ken Mecham died on July 13, 2020 in Tooele, Utah. He was born December 14, 1936 in Tooele, Utah to Ernest & Edith Mecham. Ken attended and graduated from Tooele High School in 1955. He married Mary Francis (Franny) Pinarelli on August 17, 1980 and they spent many years together until she died on June 2, 2013. Ken worked for the Utah Highway Patrol and proudly retired after 21 years of service. Ken was a lifelong Utah Utes fan and season ticket holder, making sure to attend even the spring scrimmages every year while he could. He loved football and enjoyed watching his grandsons play during their school years. Ken loved camping, fishing and traveling, especially to Mesquite, NV.
Ken wanted to give a special thanks to Father Patrick Carley and Father Ken Vialpando for playing such big roles in his life.
Ken is survived by children Rory, Tracy, Robin, Bard and Caelyn. He deeply regretted his relationships with them and said, "ln my own stupid way, I love them all." He is survived by sons Cory (Keysha) Mecham and Chad (Jenny) Mecham and daughter Aundrea (Todd) Williams who he loved and cherished throughout his life as well as his two sisters, Marilyn and Marlene. Ken leaves behind grandchildren Noah, Taylor (Conner) Collings, Ian, Kyle (Ronnie), Devin, Gracie and Nathan Mecham and Hayley Williams along with 2 great grandsons, Kylen and Tosh.
Private family services will be held, and he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Franny at the Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 16, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved