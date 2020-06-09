Kenneth Mike Stevenson
1949 - 2020
Kenneth "Mike" Stevenson
1949 ~ 2020
Kenneth Stevenson "Mike" was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 13, 1949 to Kenneth Wade and Dorothy (Suchina) Stevenson. He passed away peacefuly in the arms of his bride, June 4, 2020.
Kenneth was the middle child of three sons: The elder David (Candi) Stevenson and the younger, Gary (Heather) Stevenson. Kenneth proudly served our Nation in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. After military duty Kenneth married Linda Bailiff (later divorced).They had two beautiful daughters, Amanda Marie and Lindsey (Danio) Hernandez.
In 2004, Kenneth married Marcie Hibler, adding two stepsons to his life; Preston Hibler and Evan (Lindsey) Hibler. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and former son-in-law Brian Powell.
For 43 years Kenneth was a proud member of local #140 union pipetrades. He loved to fish, hunt and most of all hang out with his 10 precious grandchildren…His greatest joy was family and sharing stories.
Due to Covid-19, private services for family and close friends will be held. Arrangements under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
So sorry for the loss. Good union brother.
Carl Kafer
Friend
