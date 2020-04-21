|
1936 ~ 2020
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Kenneth Owen Ash, loving husband, father of four, passed away peacefully at the age of 83.
Owen was born on August 21, 1936 in Lehi, Utah to Leonard Owen and Donna (Olpin) Ash.
On June 21, 1956, Owen married Margel Hamilton in the Salt Lake City Temple. They raised four children, Julie, Todd, Scott, and Margel Lynn and built a life together based on love of God and family.
Owen earned his PhD in biochemistry in 1961 and enjoyed a successful career to include research at General Mills and Honeywell, Inc, and 27 years as a faculty member in the Pathology Department at the University of Utah School of Medicine. His greatest professional satisfaction was his role in the development and success of ARUP Laboratories, Inc. He served as the COO and a member of the Board of Directors.
Working hard and playing hard, Owen enjoyed music, gardening, skiing, golf, hiking, and serving others. One of his greatest joys was hiking with his grandchildren. He was active and faithful in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His motto, "Choose Happy," will be remembered by his loving family and friends.
Owen was preceded in death by his father Leonard Owen, his mother Donna, his sister Pauline, and his step-father Walter. Owen is survived by his brothers Gene and Jim, and his children, Julie (Cody), Todd (Sandra), Scott (Sydney), Margel Lynn (Jeff), 17 Grandchildren, and 21 Great Grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in Midway, Utah, in the near future, once we are permitted to gather and have a celebration of his wonderful life.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020