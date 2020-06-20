1947 ~ 2020

Kenneth Roger Clark passed away at 3:54 a.m. June 16th at the age of 72. He was born September 4th 1947 in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Raymond George Clark and Edna Faye Bond. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1965 to 1969 and on March 19th of 1970 he married the love of his life, Helen Clark. Ken enjoyed his cars, his family and his dog. He is preceded in his death by both of his parents, the love of his life, his brothers Junior Clark and Eddie Montono, son Sonny Martinez and grandson Marky Vigil. Ken is survived by his sister Beulah Thompson and brother Derrel Clark, his daughters Kenna Clark, Andrea Nieves-Martinez, Dionne Clark, Eleshia Clark, Elena Harris, Elexus Trujillo, son DJ Clark, grandchildren Kenneth Martinez, Jesse Martinez, Stevie Nieves, Margarita Martinez, Rio Lara, Gabrielle Martinez, Julian Nieves, Dillon Smith, Isabelle Mills, Gary Edwards and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There are no words to explain how missed our Papa will be but we know he is with our Nana and at peace.

We will be having a celebration of his life at his home all day Saturday June 20th. Those who want to come and pay their respects are welcome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store