Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Graveside service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Kirkman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Roger Kirkman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Roger Kirkman Obituary
Kenneth Roger Kirkman
Nov 21, 1945 - May 8, 2020
Kenneth Roger Kirkman passed away peacefully May 8, 2020. Born to Kirby Ernest & Zelda Hutchings Kirkman. Married Karen Engel Soter.
Due to corona virus restrictions, we will be having a private graveside service on Tuesday. If you would like to leave condolences or memories, please do so at www.cannonmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the LDS Missionary Fund or the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
By the way, "did you hear the one about the…?"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -