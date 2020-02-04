|
|
Kenneth Ross Dailey
1958 ~ 2020
Kenneth Ross Dailey, son of Dorothy and Alan Dailey, passed away on January 31, 2020. He suffered sudden heart failure while doing what he loved: riding his bike. Ken was born June 22, 1958. He cherished his wife Jan, their children, spouses, and 8 beloved grandchildren. Ken also treasured his time with his siblings, nieces, nephews and dear friends. For over 35 years he and his first wife, Carolyn, raised and mentored their children, Rachael and Ben, while exploring the world through humanitarian service. He was a man of faith who served in many capacities within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (e.g. missionary, bishopric, temple worker, institute teacher). He was also a man of generosity, humility, humor, courage, intelligence, persistence, and wisdom. He loved adventure (e.g. cycling, mountaineering) and he was a gifted tennis and basketball player. He enriched the lives of many through music, words, and service. He was accomplished in his work and gave his all to comfort and lift those around him to leave this world a better place. A viewing will be held in his honor on 02/04/20 at 6:00 pm at Larkin Mortuary (2350E 1300S) and a funeral service will be held on 02/05/20 at 11 am at 1320 S Wasatch Dr in SLC.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020