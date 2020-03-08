|
|
Kenneth Ralph Rossum
1945 ~ 2020
Kenneth Ralph Rossum, 75, of Sandy, Utah passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
Ken was born on February 6, 1945 in Wahpeton, North Dakota to Byron and Ethel Rossum. He was raised on farmsteads north of Barney and north of Wyndmere. After graduating from Wyndmere High School, he attended Valley City State in Valley City, North Dakota.
He soon moved to Bismarck, North Dakota where he met the love of his life, Lois (Pulver) Rossum, they married on November 25, 1966 and started their family. The family moved numerous times before they finally settled in Sandy, UT, where they have resided for the last 35 years.
Ken spent his life working in the life and health insurance industry including starting a very successful insurance agency. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time at the family built cabin, snowmobiling, and riding his RAZR. His greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren play and excel in sports, he was their biggest cheerleader and greatest fan.
Ken is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lois. Children: Dean (Jen) Rossum of Taylorsville, UT; Susan (Cedric Sasser) Rossum of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Kim (Jamie) Howe of Kaysville, UT; Shelly (Shaun) Taylor of Herriman, UT and 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his 3 sisters: Diane (Carl) Glander, West Fargo, ND; Viv (Tom) Bernotas, Wahpeton, ND and Coleen (Lynn) Thoe, Wahpeton, ND and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Ethel Rossum.
Funeral Services will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT, on Monday, March 9 at 11:00 am. There will be a visitation with the family on Sunday, March 8 from 5:00-7:00 pm as well as 1 hour prior to the service on Monday at Jenkins-Soffe. for complete obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020