Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Mountain View Mortuary
3115 Bengal Blvd
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Sherril Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Sherril Walker Obituary
Kenneth Sherril Walker was born December 27th, 1930 to Ishmael and Elloene Haycock Walker in Union, UT. Kenneth passed away at the age of 89 in his home in West Jordan Utah on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Ishmael and Elloene, first wife Alice, wife Rita, 2 brothers Lynn and Le Roy, and 4 sisters Faye, Inez, Mildred, and Alice. He is survived by his daughters Ronda, Cari, Paula, Cidney, Pam and Karyn, son Ronald, brother Jack, sisters Rosemary and Judy, 17 grandkids and 11 great-grandkids.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 1st, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. Due to current gathering restrictions to minimize illness exposure, services will be a private family graveside service. Full obituary www.wasatchlawn.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -