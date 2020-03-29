|
Kenneth Sherril Walker was born December 27th, 1930 to Ishmael and Elloene Haycock Walker in Union, UT. Kenneth passed away at the age of 89 in his home in West Jordan Utah on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Ishmael and Elloene, first wife Alice, wife Rita, 2 brothers Lynn and Le Roy, and 4 sisters Faye, Inez, Mildred, and Alice. He is survived by his daughters Ronda, Cari, Paula, Cidney, Pam and Karyn, son Ronald, brother Jack, sisters Rosemary and Judy, 17 grandkids and 11 great-grandkids.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 1st, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. Due to current gathering restrictions to minimize illness exposure, services will be a private family graveside service. Full obituary www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020