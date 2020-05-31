Kenneth Lynch Sickler
"Gone Fishing" 1929 - 2020
Kenneth Lynch Sickler (91) A great Husband, Father, Mentor and Hero passed away May 27, 2020. He had an overwhelming passion for fishing which he shared with his children and grandchildren. He believed in giving back and enjoyed helping others.
Ken is survived by his wife Brenda, daughter Helen (Scott) Eastman, son Walter (Marilee) Sickler, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by beloved daughter Judith Anne Sickler and granddaughter Audra Nelie Lanier.
Due to Covid 19 there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please donate to The Children's Center of Utah, https://childrenscenterutah.org in memory of Kenneth L. Sickler.
"I am not Eternity but a human being - a part of the whole, as an hour is part of the day. I must come like the hour, and like the hour must pass!" Epictetus
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2020.