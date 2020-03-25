|
|
Kenneth Lynn Smith
1958 ~ 2020
We are sad to report the death of our beloved son, Kenneth Lynn Smith, on March 21, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born in Salt Lake City, UT December 26, 1958 in the early morning hours after Christmas. As we expected, he came with many physical challenges; full-length casts to correct permanently bent knees and feet to allow him to walk; open-heart surgery at 23 months; two less serious surgeries, then removal of a kidney at age 9. He handled all this with grace and without complaint, and continued in the school for deaf and hard-of-hearing through 6th grade when he was able to attend regular school where he made perfect grades and learned to speak Spanish fluently. After graduation he attended Ricks College one year, then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When receiving his "pre-mission" physical the doctor told us, and put in his report, that Kenneth definitely should not be sent to a "cold climate". Ken told us that he would go wherever the Lord needed him. His mission was the "Canada Toronto Mission", English and Spanish. Upon returning home he attended Eagle Gate College earning two Associate Degrees, "Medical Assisting" and "Business Management" with perfect scores. To his delight Eagle Gate College offered him the job of "Assistant Administrator". He loved his job, the school, the faculty, staff and students. But the time came when his health became so bad that he could no longer work, and he lived with his parents at "The Cottages at Temple View" where everyone was a "friend" to him and he loved being there. It was a tremendous blessing to his parents to have him with them. When feeling good, Kenneth spent his time with the things he loved: origami, writing poetry, oil painting, playing the piano (when no one was around to hear him) and studying languages. He asked his Chinese dentist, "Do you speak Mandarin"? He said yes, so Kenneth said something to him in Mandarin and he replied in Mandarin.
Kenneth had such faith in his Savior and Heavenly Father that when he prayed, he knew that his prayers would be answered. And if he heard anyone saying negative things about the church, he would respond in a kind, but certain way, that they were wrong. He had great compassion for the "elderly , for people "ignored" and without friends' etc. We miss him terribly but are happy that he is now free of pain, has become acquainted with his two brothers, and is enjoying beloved grandparents and "favorite" aunts and uncles, etc. We are so grateful for the Plan of Salvation which allows us to be with loved ones, and our Savior and Heavenly Father throughout eternity.
He was preceded in death by two younger brothers, Paul Jay and Lynn R, both of whom died of prematurity. He is survived by his parents Curtiss L. Smith and Robbie B. Smith and his younger brother Ronald Curtiss.
As we are limited to just a few immediate family members, there will be a funeral Saturday March 28th, at 1 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home. We want to thank all who have shown love and support to Kenneth, his doctors, friends, neighbors; and, to all of us during this sad time. We love you all. To offer condolences and view the services online visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020