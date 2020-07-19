1/1
{ "" }
Kenneth Winston Peck
1926 ~ 2020
Our loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on July 9, 2020, from COVID-19. Born August 26, 1926, to Clifford and Winifred Peck. Married Merna Hollands March 10, 1947. A veteran of WW II served 2 tours in the Navy on USS Petrof Bay. Retired twice from SLC Police Department with over 40 years of service. Loved to be with people and would help anyone he could. He was our hero and he will be missed very much.
Survived by two sons David (Shauna), Mikel and Daughter Kandy, Friend James Smart, Grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his wife and son Keith Wayne Peck. Services for immediate family only with a celebration of life later.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
