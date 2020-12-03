Kent A. Christensen
1932 ~ 2020
Kent Albert Christensen passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. He leaves behind a legacy of a life well-lived and the gratitude and fond memories for his family, friends, and neighbors. Dad was born on April 10, 1932, in Bingham, UT. He was the youngest of 3 sons for Angus and Irene Christensen. He grew up in Copperton and attended the old Bingham High School where he excelled in tennis, basketball, and theater. Following his graduation, dad enrolled in BYU for a year where he found that his social skills far exceeded his scholastic skills. Dad served in the Army during the Korean War. He was fortunate to complete his service stateside at Fort Ord in California. His considerable skills at cards earned him the nickname "Sharky", and he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. After his military service, dad went to work for Kennecott Copper Mine where he spent over 30 years. He finished up his final working years as a custodian for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kent and Janice were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on May 1, 1964. They lived just a couple of streets apart in Copperton, but the 9 years age difference kept them from becoming a couple until mom was finishing up college. They bought a home in Midvale where they lived for over 50 years and raised their 4 boys. We are grateful for the sacrifices dad made so that we were provided with food, shelter, and the necessities of life which enabled us to pursue our various interests, careers, and goals. Dad was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various callings throughout his life. He especially liked his time as the High Priest group leader and the opportunity it provided to work with the widows in the ward. Dad loved BYU athletics, fishing, hunting, hiking, singing, and some good-natured teasing. Even after his physical limitations prevented him from getting outside and doing the things he enjoyed, he would often reminisce about the good old days and being out in nature. He loved the fall when the guys would come over to his house to watch BYU football games. The cheering and food consumption were legendary. Dad is survived by his 4 sons Todd (Casey) Midvale, Keith (Valarie) Draper, Van (Lori) Salt Lake City, Scott (JeaLli) Riverton, and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angus, and Irene, and 2 brothers, Bruce, and Keith. There will be a joint viewing for friends and family on December 5th, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 am at the Union Park 2nd Ward, 700 East 7500 South, in Midvale. A joint funeral service will follow starting at 11 am. Due to COVID concerns, attendance will be limited to immediate family and invited guests. Those wishing to attend the funeral virtually can use the following link: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/rivertonutahcopperviewstake
