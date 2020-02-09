Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Kaysville 20th Ward
455 East Mutton Hollow Road
Kaysville, UT
Kent Beckstrom


1936 - 2020
Kent Beckstrom Obituary
Died peacefully, Thursday morning. His big kind heart was finally overcome by heart disease. Kent is loved by his wife Jeraldine (Jeri) Andersen, son Kelly, who precedes him in death, (Ruth) Beckstrom, daughters Kathy (David) Lloyd, Toni (David) McKay, Amy Johansen, 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Kent spent his years at Granite High School trying to win over Jeri, which he finally did. They were married a couple of years after Jeri graduated. While in college, Kent found his passion in the grocery business. He created a successful grocery chain (Kent's Market) that was more family than business. He was recognized as a leader in the retail grocery business, especially through his affiliation and leadership within Associated Foods and Utah Food Industries. One of his greatest satisfactions was providing opportunities for employees to grow and learn.

His employees were family. When he wasn't stocking grocery shelves, he and Jeri traveled the world together. They banded and bonded with a group that called themselves the "Kaysville Krazies." They could turn even the worst travel experience into a funny adventure to share with everyone at home.

Kent found and gave to those in need. He did this without fanfare and often without telling anyone. Once in a while the family heard about his kind deeds only years after they had happened. He and Jeri served a mission to the Salt Lake inner-city helping those families.

Kent valued God and family above all. He was always grateful to God for all his blessings, which included his family. We will miss him dearly.

The family wishes to thank all those who helped care for Kent in the last few months. In lieu of flowers Kent and the family encourage you to help ease another's burdens.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville 20th Ward, 455 East Mutton Hollow, Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah and Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
