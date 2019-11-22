Home

Brown Family Mortuary - Santaquin
66 South 300 East
Santaquin, UT 84655
(801) 754-3692
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Kent Christensen


1941 - 2019
Kent Christensen Obituary
1941 ~ 2019
Kent William Christensen, 78, our wonderful husband, father, brother and friend, passed away peacefully November 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He fought a long, courageous battle and never gave up. He was a gentle man with a great sense of humor, a man who always had a smile for everyone. He was born January 7, 1941 to Myron and Dee Christensen in Genola, Utah. He was loved and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, his first wife Sallie Featherstone (divorced) and four children; Bruce, Todd, Vickie Ann and Paige; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday Nov. 23rd at 12:00 pm at the Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East, Santaquin where family will greet friends one hour prior to services. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019
