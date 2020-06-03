Kent Clyde Dugmore
1939 - 2020
Kent Clyde Dugmore, much adored husband and father, passed away on Monday, June 1st, 2020, after complications stemming from a courageous twelve-year battle with a traumatic brain injury.
He was born Oct. 14th, 1939 in Price, Utah. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree and Law degree from the University of Utah. While at the University of Utah, he met the love of his life, Joylynne Johnson. They were married in the Manti, Utah Temple, and shared 58 happy years together. Upon graduating from Law School, he joined the United States Air Force (JAGS). He and Joylynne had two fine children, Pamela and Stephen in whom he was greatly proud. Together the four of them travelled the world in the Air Force with Kent rising to the rank of Colonel. The Air Force sent him to The George Washington Law School to earn another Law degree specializing in government contracts. He then finished his thesis and earned his LLM Master of Law Degree. After completing 20 years as a JAG, he became a successful attorney with several law firms and eventually in his own private law practice.
This extensive travel plus his innate curiosity made him amazingly knowledgeable on almost any topic, possessing a remarkable memory.
He was an avid fan of the University of Utah sports and passed this trait on to his family.
His work in the legal profession fit in with his innate sense of justice. He always fought for the truth and justice and was a champion for the underdog.
His optimism, compassion, humor, enthusiasm and energy will be deeply missed. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many positions.
Kent is survived by his wife Joylynne, children Pamela Alsop (Bryan) Sandy, Utah and Stephen Dugmore (Dean Morgan) Seattle, Washington, and three grandchildren, Jessica, James, and Peter Alsop.
A viewing will be held Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 9:30 am followed by memorial services at 11:00 am at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.