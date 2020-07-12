1/
Kent Edward Thomas
Kent Edward Thomas
June 22, 1940 ~ July 12, 2005
On this 15th anniversary of your passing, I wanted to let you know that you are still very missed by your family. As the grandkids grow up without your presence, I feel a great sadness that they are missing out on your love, your wisdom, and your intelligence. The void in our lives is constant, even though we continue to live our lives the best way we can. I want to thank you for the legacy that you left behind in our memories. It is the time we would be at Lake Powell, and the fun memories fill my thoughts and bring smiles to my face. You certainly left your mark on everyone you touched. Thank you for the many adventures you instigated. Your memory lives on in your family and friends.
Love always, Afton and Family

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

