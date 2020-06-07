Kent J. Budge

May 30, 1959 ~ April 18, 2020

Kent Budge passed away on April 18, 2020. A long time resident of Park City. Kent was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming and raised in Ogden, Utah. Kent was a creative genius with a quick wit and a huge heart. His artistic talent was evident early on and resulted in an art scholarship to Weber State University where he earned a degree in Photography and Graphic Design. He moved to Salt Lake City to pursue a career in graphic arts where he worked as the Creative Director at Franklin Covey for 20 years. Kent's next venture was to form his own company, Squint Creative, where he showcased his expertise in branding, graphic design, and photography. Kent pursued his dream of professional photography, which resulted in exhibits in Park City, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, New York City, and London. Several of his award-winning works were published commercially. An excellent skier, biker, and fisherman, Kent loved adventure and spending time outdoors. It was while skiing at Snowbird that he met his wife Tracy. Together for 30 years, they enjoyed a life of many adventures: skiing, biking, hiking, camping, and traveling around the world.



Kent's love of photography, art, and adventure was only surpassed by his love for family and friends. Kent is survived by: wife Tracy Budge, father O.C. Budge and partner Ellie Lopez, brother Brent Budge and wife Carrie Clark, nephew Jeffrey Budge, sister Tonya Zeeman and husband Robert Zeeman, nieces Lexi Zeeman, Sammie Sanchez and husband Jonathan Sanchez and great nephew Owen Sanchez. Kent was loved beyond measure and will be missed by all who knew him.



In the spirit of giving back, we have set up an art scholarship in memory of Kent. Donations can be made to: Weber State University, 1265 Village Dr., Dept. 4018, Ogden, UT 84408. Please include ""In Memory of Kent Budge"" with your donation.



Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life is postponed until further notice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store