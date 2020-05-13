|
|
Kent J Martin
1960 ~ 2020
On Friday May 8, 2020 Kent J Martin, loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend passed away at his home in Holladay Utah surrounded by his family. He was 79. Kent was born December 15, 1940 in Salina Utah to Jay Martin and Grace Chidister. He graduated from North Sevier High School. Kent was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force January 1967. He attended Utah State University and completed an aircraft systems course on March 22, 1974. He retired from Hill Air Force Base after 30 years of employment and then went on to work at C.V. Carlston heating and A/C for ten years. Kent married Glena V Horton on September 12, 1981. Kent loved to travel with his wife and friends. He loved camping, bowling, and playing cards. Kent loved unconditionally and was generous without limits, he was a great listener and easy to talk with. He accepted everyone for who they were and his laugh was as contagious as his smile. Kent was a bright light and was always willing to help anyone, anytime, for any reason. Kent was preceded in death by his father Jay, his mother Grace, and his grandson Justin Carlston. He is survived by his wife Glena, his children- Bill and Ann Bertelsen, Lorie Peacock, & Jean and Vaughn Carlston. Also by his grandchildren Charity, Brandy, Desiree, Laci, Ashley, Nuthaniel, and 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Gay, Marilyn, and Pat. Funeral services will be held Saturday May 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holladay Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive, with viewings Friday evening from 6:00- 8:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 - 10:45 am prior to the services. Interment: Holladay Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2020