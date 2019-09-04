Home

Kent Leon Trujillo

It is with great sadness that the family of Kent Leon Trujillo announces his passing after a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday September 1, 2019 at the age of 74. Kent (Leon) will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jeff (Carrie), Tami (Joe) and Rick (Tonya). He will live on in the hearts of all his grandchildren and we will always remember his quick witted sense of humor. Kent (Leon) was a hard working, loving and loyal man. He was kind and generous and would give the shirt off his back to a stranger in need. He loved gathering with friends and family over food, a Utah Jazz game or a Utah Utes football game. Kent (Leon) was always making everyone around him laugh and was smiling until the end.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
