1955 ~ 2020

Kent R. Erickson, Age 64, Passed away on October 27, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born November 22, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Junior and Erleen Erickson. He graduated from Granger High School, class of 1974, where he participated in football and wrestling. He earned his Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow through The Boy Scouts of America.

Kent married Cindy Erickson on June 11, 1977 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He enjoyed collecting guns, working on his aquarium, camping with his family and barbequing. He loved watching his sons play sports. He enjoyed working hard for Alder Construction for over 40 years.

Surviving relatives include his Wife Cindy Erickson; children: Kody Erickson, Travis and Wendy Erickson, Dylan Erickson and Kimberly Gatt; mother, Erleen Erickson; siblings: Ronald (Sondra) Steve Erickson; Grandchildren: Luke, Kacin and Aurora and many nieces and nephews

Preceded in death by his father, Junior; grandparents: Herbert and Elizabeth Erickson, Earl and Pansy Olander; brothers, Robert and Jerry Erickson.

Graveside services will take place Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm Valley View Funeral Home 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah, where friends may visit with the family from 12:00 PM-12:45 PM.

The family would like to thank all of the Dr.'s, nurses and staff at the Huntsman Cancer Institute and a special thanks to Dwight and Janice Bastian and Kent's loving mom and Mary.



