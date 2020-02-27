|
|
Kent Sakashita
1954 - 2020
Kent Sakashita left us suddenly and unexpectedly on February 18, 2020. His family and friends were both shocked and bereft.
Born in Salt Lake City on May 13, 1954, to George and Jane Sakashita, Kent grew up in the St. Mary's area of Salt Lake City. He was the youngest of a trio of sons who lost their father as young adults. Kent attended school at Liberty Elementary, Hillside Jr. High, Highland High, LDS Business College and the University of Utah.
Kent loved to "hang with the guys" and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and golfing with his friends. The bulk of his career was spent as a tough-minded buyer for Huish Detergents where he was truly a team player. During his twenty-plus years of employment at Huish, he enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow employees, where he was known as the prankster of the Company. Kent earned a reputation for having a bit of mischief in his pocket and an infectious laugh in his heart. He may have grown older, but he never grew up.
Kent also had numerous, very close lady friends, although none of them managed to secure his hand in marriage. It's unfortunate because Kent would have been a great husband and father.
Kent was devoted to his mother. Every evening they shared dinner and quiet time together - very quiet. His mother believed he only had a three-word vocabulary, "Don't worry, Mom." He dearly treasured and was proud of his amazing mother. Kent also loved and cared for Izzy, his faithful dog of 13 years. Many viewed Kent as the most generous person they had ever known and were the recipients of his continued thoughtfulness.
Kent is survived by his mother, Jane, his two brothers, Phillip (Connie) and Bruce (Sue), nephews and nieces, and Izzy. Kent was preceded in death by his father, George.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your choice of the following: American Diabetes Association, , or the Humane Society of Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020