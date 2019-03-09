Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1298 N 400 W,
Centerville, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel,
1298 N 400 W,
Centerville, UT
Kevin Dale Moon
1960 ~ 2019
Kevin Dale Moon, born April 5, 1960, passed away at home on March 5, 2019. Kevin is the son of Floyd and Sally Moon. He served a mission in Tokyo, Japan. Prior to graduating from the University of Utah, he married Mary Ann Keddington in the Salt Lake temple in 1985. Together, they raised their family in Centerville, Utah.
A loving husband and father, Kevin followed his parent's example and was devoted to the gospel of Jesus Christ and an example of kindness and service to all. He worked as a software engineer on Hill Air Force Base. He enjoyed the outdoors, playing games and travelling with his wife and family.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Kristi, Spencer (Lori), Rachel (Morgan) St. Onge and Elijah; father, Floyd; brothers, Steve, Keith (Sherlyn), Wayne (Debbie) and Bill (Laraine); and grandchildren, Adaline and Jared. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sally.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel, 1298 N 400 W, Centerville. Friends and family may visit Sunday, March 10 from 6:00-8:00pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main St., Bountiful, or prior to the funeral service from 9:30-10:45 AM at the church. The burial will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. To express condolences visit www.RussonMortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
