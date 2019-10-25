Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Kevin Harold Ulmer


1963 - 2019
Kevin Harold Ulmer Obituary
Kevin Harold Ulmer
1963 - 2019
Kevin Harold Ulmer, 56, of Riverton, UT, died peacefully on October 21, 2019 at IMC Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 7, 1963 to Rockne Ulmer and Janet Marshall in Portsmouth, VA, he was one of two children. He attended Abraxas High School in Poway, CA. He was a resident of San Diego for most of his life. On February 14, 2011, he married Annita in San Diego, CA and enjoyed 8 wonderful years together as husband and wife. Together they had one daughter, Asia Lynn Ulmer (San Diego, CA).
He was a loving father and devoted husband who was engaged and supportive of his children in all their activities. Kevin was skilled as an advanced master in Chinese Kung Fu specializing in multiple disciplines. Additionally, he enjoyed researching Chinese medicine and their practical applications for optimizing health and well-being. Additionally, Kevin enjoyed being in nature engaging in outdoor activities including fishing, hiking and traveling.
Survivors include his wife (Annita Ulmer), three sons (Christopher, Tony and Johnny) and three daughters (Leah, Nancy and Asia) grandchildren (Ashton and Mila), father (Douglas Stokes) and his sister (Susan Napolitano). He is preceded in death by his parents (Rockne Ulmer and Janet Louise Marshall).
Kevin was a warrior his whole life. He fought through many challenges and overcame many obstacles, even to the end. His family finds comfort in telling him, "Warrior down, rest easy, we have the watch now…".
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019
