Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS Chapel
300 N 500 E
Lehi, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Chapel
300 N 500 E
Lehi, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
300 N 500 E
Lehi, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Sager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin John Sager


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin John Sager Obituary
August 18, 1956 ~ March 5, 2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family
On March 5, 2019.
A Viewing will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 6-8pm at the LDS Chapel 300 N 500 E Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held Monday, March 11 from 10:00-10: 45 am. Funeral Services at same location March 11, 2019 11:00 am.
Siblings- Jeff, Jan, Dennis, Shannon, Penny , Jennifer and Mother Janice Bottema
Daughter- Samatha
Interment will be at the Midvale City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.