|
|
August 18, 1956 ~ March 5, 2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family
On March 5, 2019.
A Viewing will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 6-8pm at the LDS Chapel 300 N 500 E Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held Monday, March 11 from 10:00-10: 45 am. Funeral Services at same location March 11, 2019 11:00 am.
Siblings- Jeff, Jan, Dennis, Shannon, Penny , Jennifer and Mother Janice Bottema
Daughter- Samatha
Interment will be at the Midvale City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019