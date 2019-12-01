|
|
Jan 4, 1959 ~ Nov 28, 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away Nov. 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with glioblastoma. He was surrounded by his "girls", which was his final request. Kevin was born in SLC, Utah to Gereldean and Charlie Morris on Jan. 4, 1959. He had three brothers; Charlie, Randy and Barry and two sisters; Pamela Easton and Misty Burns. From the start of this trial Kevin was optimistic and his mantra was, "Me and Jesus got this." He was a true cancer warrior and his will to battle this ferocious tumor amazed all who knew him. Kevin loved Jesus and had unwavering faith. He was a radiating example of Christ's compassion and love. Kevin's greatest blessing was his family. He loved each moment spent with them including celebrations, spontaneous gatherings, school programs, sporting events and weekly doughnut dates. Kevin's family and friends will miss his daily phone calls to check in the most. Kevin found great joy in his career and worked hard all of his life. Even after brain surgery and during ongoing treatment, he continued to work as long as his body would allow. He was a people person and enjoyed interacting with those around him. He constantly touched people's lives and cared for them like family. His love was felt by many here on earth.
Kevin leaves behind the love of his life Barbara. They enjoyed many adventures in their time together and most recently moved to Florida to enjoy the sunshine. Kevin is survived by his six children: Melissa (Dexter) Hoopes, Danielle (Brian) Herrscher, Jessica (Adam) Pepin, Cassie Plant, Kevin Morris Jr. and Bernadette (Jason) Pollard. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, his greatest treasures, who lovingly called him "Papa". Kevin is also survived by his brother Charlie and sister Misty and his dearest friend Frank Durastanti. A special thank you to Pearce Brooks and Pacific Arches for their kindness and support.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please visit www.starksfuneral.com to view a tribute slideshow and share your memories and photos with the family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019