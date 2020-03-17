|
|
1957 ~ 2020
Kevin Scott Landon, 62 of Woods Cross, Utah passed away on March 15, 2020 after ongoing health issues. He was born on Nov. 11, 1957 to Ada Lucille Balling and Gale Harvey Landon. He was married to Patricia Landon and had 4 children. He was an active member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His life revolved around serving others. Scott is survived by Micheal, Chris, James Landon along with 2 grandchildren Brandon and Hailey.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Talor Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 till 1:50 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, (110 West Oak) in Shelley, ID. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020