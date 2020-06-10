Kim is my uncle , my favorite. When I was 17 I lived with Margene and Kim while I was waiting to go to BYU. Kim was such an example of kindness and how a man should treat his wife and family. I remember even as a 17 year old being impressed. He also taught me to water ski.lol. He was always interested in people and so sincere about it. He was just a great example in so many ways. Patti Burnett

Patti Burnett

Family