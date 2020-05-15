Home

RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Graveside service
Private
Bountiful City Cemetery
Kim J. Nichols Obituary
1955 ~ 2020
Bountiful, UT-Kim J Nichols, daughter of H Duane and Barbara Nichols born in Evanston, Wyoming on April 20, 1955. Peacefully passed away May 10, 2020. With a big heart, kind and sweet loving spirit she was a bright light and source to each and every one of her family and friends. Surviving are Mother Barbara; Brother Geary (Charrie), Niece Ashley and Sister Leslie. She was preceded in death by Brother Shawn R Nichols and Father H Duane Nichols.
Private family graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 15 to May 17, 2020
