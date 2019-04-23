|
1926 ~ 2019
Kim Okubo Kumagai, passed away April 17, 2019 in Oakley, Utah.
She was born on February 8, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Kiyotaro and Riyo (Enamoto) Okubo; the third youngest of eight siblings.
She received her Bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Utah. During her nursing career, she met Dr. John Yoshiharu Kumagai. They were married in Ogden, Utah on September 18, 1943.
Kim was an expert homemaker which included caring for her children, many pets, and friends in Kamas valley. She patiently supported and aided her husband's medical practice. When time allowed she enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading and being a 4-H leader. She worked many years in the lunch program of the South Summit School District.
She is survived by her children, Peter Kumagai of Kamas, UT; Candy Kumagai of Austin, TX; Penny Kumagai Atcheson and her husband Dave Atcheson of Honolulu, Hawaii and granddaughter, Koki Atcheson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Y. Kumagai.
An unassuming woman, Kim was a gentle yet strong influence for many who may not realize the everlasting impact she had on them. She gave unconditionally to others and we will forever be in her debt.
"Okage sama de;" because of you we are who we are. In deepest gratitude, we thank you for the gift of your life. Namu Amida Butsu.
A graveside service will be held at the Marion Cemetery on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019