Kimberly Deane Ball
1961 - 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Kimberly Deane Ball, age 58, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 at her home in Taylorsville, UT. She was born on December 10, 1961 in Salt Lake City, UT to Rhue and Linda Webster. She married the love of her life, Lloyd Ball, in 1998.
An evening viewing will be held August 20, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:30 PM with a rosary to follow at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood RD, West Jordan, UT. A funeral mass will be held the following day at the St. Jude Marionite Catholic Church, 5445 S 2700 W, Taylorsville, UT at 10:00 AM. The full obituary is on memorialutah.com
and thememories.com
. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Zoom.