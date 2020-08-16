1/2
Kimberly Ball
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Deane Ball
1961 - 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Kimberly Deane Ball, age 58, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 at her home in Taylorsville, UT. She was born on December 10, 1961 in Salt Lake City, UT to Rhue and Linda Webster. She married the love of her life, Lloyd Ball, in 1998.
An evening viewing will be held August 20, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:30 PM with a rosary to follow at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood RD, West Jordan, UT. A funeral mass will be held the following day at the St. Jude Marionite Catholic Church, 5445 S 2700 W, Taylorsville, UT at 10:00 AM. The full obituary is on memorialutah.com and thememories.com. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Zoom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Jude Marionite Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved