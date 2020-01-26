|
Kimberly Jo Luckau
1976 - 2020
Our beautiful and dear wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend Kimberly Jo Luckau, lost her battle with depression on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Kim was born on December 16th, 1976 in Murray, Utah. Kim was a genuinely loving kindhearted person. She loved sharks, wine, music, the color purple and anything made by PINK! You could always find her helping others, that was something that she loved to do. She was the type of person who would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. Her favorite way to show her love was to give you presents. Kim loved being with her family and friends whether it was going out to eat, a concert, swimming, camping or just hanging out at your house. She was passionate about cleaning, volunteering at her children's school, and helping others. Kim loved shopping at PINK, Victoria Secret and anywhere she could find a good deal. Kim would love to make friends wherever she would go. She would always go out of her way to make someone's day especially if she sensed that they were down. Kim loved her family dearly and would do anything for them. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by loving husband Matthew Luckau, her children Tyler Stone, Charles Luckau, Samantha Luckau, Ashley Luckau, her father James Godfrey, her siblings Sidney Godfrey, Tiffany Gallup, Justin Godfrey and Debbie "Helga" Godfrey.
Kim was preceded in death by her mother Kathryn Neibert, sister Mindy Godfrey Gates, grandparents Rew and Pearl Wiley and Joseph and Jacqueline Godfrey.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Kim's honor on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, UT. Viewings will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the mortuary. Interment will take place at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery following services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020