Kimi Niiya Luttmer


1924 - 2020
Kimi passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2020 in St George UT. Born on February 8, 1924 in Tacoma Washington to Seijiro Niiya and Tomi Matsuhata Niiya.
She is survived by her sister Fumi Niiya Itami and her 5 children, David Luttmer, Ben Luttmer, Lydia Lloyd, Gail Nicholson and Bryan (Kristie) Luttmer. She has 10 Grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jan Luttmer. A celebration in life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the .
We would like to thank the Canyon hospice professionals that helped care for our mother.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
