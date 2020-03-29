|
|
1934 ~ 2020
Kirby Scott Dawson Jr. passed away peacefully on March 20th, in Boise, Idaho.
Born August 17, 1934 to Kirby Scott Dawson Sr. and Eleanor Jean Dawson. Kirby grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah. After graduating from East High School, Kirby studied mechanical engineering at the University of Utah, graduating in 1958. He moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho after college to work as a Nuclear Engineer for the Idaho National Laboratory, where he worked until his retirement.
Kirby was an accomplished skier and skydiver and a scratch golfer. He loved the outdoors most of all, whether skiing and hiking, mountain climbing, camping and fishing, golfing, tending his lush vegetable garden or his raspberry canes, hunting arrow-heads and crawdads or picking huckleberries. Kirby will always be remembered by family and friends as endlessly kind, funny, loving, adventurous, and curious. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly forty years - Teri Dawson (Thompson), whom he cared tenderly for as he lost her to Alzheimer's last September; and his sister, Patsy Arnold (Salt Lake City). He is survived by his sister, Mary Lynne Edison (Salt Lake City); his children: Britiney Slaughter (Mike) of Boise; Brandon Dawson (Sarah Rose) of Cincinnati, Ohio; Christa Arnstam (David) of Boise; and his eight grandchildren - Dawson, Mason, and Jordan Slaughter; Avian Dawson and Oliver Dawson-Nordgren; and Amelia, Catherine, and Isaac Arnstam. He instilled a love of gardening, skiing and adventure in his children and grandchildren that we are heart-broken to carry on without him. He will be deeply missed. A gathering to honor and remember his life will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found at www.aldenwaggoner.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020