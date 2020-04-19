|
June 4, 1963 ~ April 8, 2020
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, Kirk Hale passed away April 8, 2020. He was born June 4, 1963, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kirk was that rare individual who lived life to the fullest. He worked hard, played hard, and loved with all he had. He will be missed beyond measure and we are all the lesser for the loss of him.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Viola Young Laxton, and grandfathers William Britton and William Laxton.
He is survived by his loving mother, Lois Pearl Hale; his wife and soulmate of thirty years, Leona DiCarro Hale; his sisters, Viola Gonzalez, Vicki Lujan, and Deanna Graves; his daughters, Stephanie Hale and Crystal Sakaguchi; brother-in-law Jesse Gonzalez; daughter-in-law Lindsey Wood; son-in-law Devon Sakaguchi; his precious grandchildren Kaiden, Kaliyah, and Kenji Sakaguchi, and Sylas Marie Wood, and aunts Mary Clausing and Wilma Laxton.
The family would like to especially recognize Uncle Leonard and Aunt Delsa Laxton for their unending kindness and support.
A celebration of Kirk's life will be held in the coming months and all are welcome.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020