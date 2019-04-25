Home

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Kirk Rindlisbach
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Kirk J. Rindlisbach


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kirk J. Rindlisbach Obituary
Kirk J. Rindlisbach
1961 ~ 2019
Kirk J. Rindlisbach, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2019 in Bluffdale, Utah. Kirk was born on July 1, 1961 in Murray, Utah to Jack and Jolene (Rakich) Rindlisbach. He graduated from Bingham high school in 1979 where he made several life-long friends. Kirk served as a Deputy Water Commissioner for Salt Lake County for 20 years, until his passing.
Kirk spent a lifetime caring for others in many roles, including husband, father, step-father and "Pop Pop" (Grandpa). Kirk's laid-back and likeable nature earned him the love of many, many people. He was an amazing cook and grillmaster and loved spending time with his family. Kirk's grand dinners and barbeques were a center point of his family's lives and kept his loved-ones close.
Kirk is preceded in death by his father, Jack Rindlisbach and is survived by his mother, Jolene Rindlisbach, sister, Shelly Parry, his wife of 25 years, Lisa Rindlisbach, sons Andy Rindlisbach, Randy Rindlisbach, Brayden Rindlisbach, Justin Simm, and daughter, Jessica (Simm) Hess. He is also adored by his grandchildren Claira Simm, Damien Loockerman, and Carson, Madelyn and Caleb Hess.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6-8:00 P.M. at the same location and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Interment at the Herriman Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019
