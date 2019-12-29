Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kit Orton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kit Orton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kit Orton Obituary
Kit LaNeeda Orton
1963 ~ 2019
Murray, UT-Kit Orton was born to Lee and Laneeda Nielson on May 27th, 1963 and passed away in her home in the arms of her loved ones on December 13th, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her husband Vince, and her son Bradyn, as well as her two sisters Sheri Johnson and Cindy Hamlin. She is preceded in death by her mother and father and her two loving dogs who are celebrating their reunion now. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 11:00 am. at the Cimarron ward house, 5980 S 1300 W, Taylorsville, UT 84123. You may arrive early to talk with her family and view pictures, as well as stay late for a provided lunch. For an extended obituary visit memorialutah.com.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kit's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -