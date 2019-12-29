|
Kit LaNeeda Orton
1963 ~ 2019
Murray, UT-Kit Orton was born to Lee and Laneeda Nielson on May 27th, 1963 and passed away in her home in the arms of her loved ones on December 13th, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her husband Vince, and her son Bradyn, as well as her two sisters Sheri Johnson and Cindy Hamlin. She is preceded in death by her mother and father and her two loving dogs who are celebrating their reunion now. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 11:00 am. at the Cimarron ward house, 5980 S 1300 W, Taylorsville, UT 84123. You may arrive early to talk with her family and view pictures, as well as stay late for a provided lunch. For an extended obituary visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020