Klaus Jochen Goeckeritz
June 25,1941 - June 20, 2020
Klaus Jochen Goeckeritz, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at his home in Alpine, Utah. Klaus was born June 25, 1941 in the small town of Neuwerschnitz, Germany to Hildegard and Georg Goeckeritz.
He married Constance Cram on June 2, 1967 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parent of eight children and 22 grandchildren.
He created a incredible legacy of love and will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 24th from 6:00pm - 8:30pm in the evening at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd, Salt Lake City. Those attending the viewing are encouraged to wear masks.
Due to COVID-19, only family and a few close friends will gather at the gravesite for a memorial service on Thursday, June 25th at 11:00am at the Alpine Cemetery, 400 Grove Dr., Alpine, UT. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.