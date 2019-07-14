Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Hidden Village Ward
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Hidden Village Ward
5200 South Glendon Street (700 W.),
Murray, UT
View Map
Kleda Barker Quigley


1930 - 2019
Kleda Barker Quigley Obituary
1930 - 2019
Kleda Barker Quigley passed away in Murray, Utah on July 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be on Wed., July 17, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Hidden Village Ward located at 5200 South Glendon Street (700 W.), Murray. Viewings will be held Tues., July 16, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home and at the church Wed., July 17, from 11:00-11:45 a.m. Interment: Murray City Cemetery.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 14, 2019
