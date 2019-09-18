|
|
Kori Brianne Day
1980 - 2019
Our beautiful daughter, Kori passed away on September 12, 2019. She's finally at peace with her brother Patrick who preceded her in 2015.
She was born March 30, 1980 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Susan Caywood and Michael Day. Kori was a social butterfly and a beautiful person inside and out. She had a soul for helping others, regardless of who they were. She will be missed by many.
She leaves behind her two children Dominic and Kira Osborne, who were the loves of her life; her parents; two brothers Sean Day and Joshua Caywood; grandfather Big Papa Fitz; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends are invited to celebrate her life on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT. Friends are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side the building.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019