Krista Lyle Nelson Froelich
1933 ~ 2020
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend left her mortal journey at age 86 in Murray, Utah on March 20, 2020 after living a life filled with service and love.
Krista was born in Provo, Utah April 12, 1933 to Joseph and Dorothy Nelson, the second of four children. She graduated from BY High School and then from BYU with a degree in elementary education. She married Dale J. Froelich, her sweetheart and companion, on June 14, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. Dale and Krista moved to Murray in 1960 where they have since lived and raised their 9 children.
Private services will be held on Tues., March 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. To view the services via webcasting online, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020