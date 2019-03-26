|
|
Krista Rose Park Jentzsch
1977~ 2019
Krista Rose Park was born Sept. 9, 1977 in Murray, Utah to Robert Joseph (Bob) and Karen Utley Park. She passed away on March 22, 2019 after a fierce battle with cancer. Krista is survived by her loving husband, Taylor Jentzsch of Jupiter, Florida (originally from Salt Lake City, UT); her daughters Normandie Carsten, Amber Carsten and Bryton Jentzsch; her son Ryan Jentzsch; her parents Bob and Karen Park; her in laws Heidi Jentzsch, Boyd and Laura Jentzsch; and her siblings Robert Michael Park (Robby and Amy) and Steven James Park (Jimmy and Holly).
Krista is preceded in death by her grandparents Rose and Robert Wallace Park, Nola and Golden Mackey Utley, and dear friend Diana Wilson.
Krista was raised in Midvale, UT, from day one she shared her irresistible smile and engulfing hugs with everyone she met. Krista's smile drew you in and her hugs sealed the deal. Her two older brothers loved to tease her, and she always claimed this made her stronger. Krista was never afraid to try something new. Whether it be trying her hand at giving haircuts to her cousins or shredding the slopes on her snowboard. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1995 and immediately signed up to serve in the United States Air Force at the age of 17. She served proudly for a few years then decided to focus on raising her two beautiful daughters Normandie and Amber.
She married Taylor Jentzsch in August 2005. They added two more wonderful children to the family, Bryton and Ryan. Krista adored her children. They are her greatest pride and joy. In 2011 Taylor and Krista moved their family to Jupiter, Florida. Some of her other loves include Coca Cola, naps, camping, hiking, rock climbing, snowboarding, crafts, and being Ryan's cub scout leader. She leaves countless friends and family in both Utah and Florida.
Bryton said it best, "Mom, you are the strongest woman I know. You are so beautiful and sooooooo amazing! You were here for a reason and that reason was to bring joy and light to the world." Krista gave life her all and touched the lives of everyone that she met.
A celebration of Krista's life will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Tropical Ranch Botanical Garden, 1905 SW Ranch Trail, Stuart, FL 34997.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Krista Cancer Fund at Wells Fargo or at https://www.gofundme.com/krista-cancer-fund to help cover expenses.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019