Krista

Scheen-Stribling

1970 ~ 2020

Reno, Nevada-Krista passed from this life on July 21st in Reno, Nevada. She was born in Salt Lake City on November 8, 1970. She was a graduate of Hillcrest High School and Utah State University. She earned an RN from Truckee Community College. She was past Honor Queen of Bethel 5, International Order of Jobs Daughters, Salt Lake City. She is survived by her husband, Peter Stribling and sons Paul and Adam, all of Reno, and her parents Richard and Gay Scheen of Las Vegas. Krista left her family far too soon. Her talent and smile will be missed.



