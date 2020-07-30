1/1
Krista Scheen-Stribling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Krista's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Krista
Scheen-Stribling
1970 ~ 2020
Reno, Nevada-Krista passed from this life on July 21st in Reno, Nevada. She was born in Salt Lake City on November 8, 1970. She was a graduate of Hillcrest High School and Utah State University. She earned an RN from Truckee Community College. She was past Honor Queen of Bethel 5, International Order of Jobs Daughters, Salt Lake City. She is survived by her husband, Peter Stribling and sons Paul and Adam, all of Reno, and her parents Richard and Gay Scheen of Las Vegas. Krista left her family far too soon. Her talent and smile will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
I was an awkward teenager, but Krista was always kind to me in high school. We talked all through Spanish class. I have thought of her often. I am saddened to hear of her passing.
Bryan Lowder
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved