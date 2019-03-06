|
|
Kristan Lee Ann Miller Chapman
In Loving Memory
Manassas, Virginia-Kristan Lee Ann Miller Chapman, known to family and friends as Krissy, passed away at the age of 37 years on February 23, 2019. Krissy was known for her exuberant personality and being incredibly spontaneous. She loved to have fun and made friends everywhere she went. Her children were her heart and joy. Krissy will forever be remembered and loved by her sister Jenny (Matt), former husband Eric, children Devon, Elsie and Logan, cousins Jeff (Angel) and Bambi (Weston), aunt Brenda (Calvin) as well as extended family and friends. Her parents Joy and Normand Bernier and Tim Miller met Krissy in heaven with open arms and loving smiles. In memory of Krissy, a viewing will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm prior to funeral mass on Friday, March 8, at 12:00 pm, at St Ann's Catholic Church on 2100 S 500 E, SLC. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan at 1:30 pm.
Love you big like the whole sky with the moon and the stars.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019